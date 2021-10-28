Interlachen man who shot woman in the head sentenced to life in prison

Authorities say the woman survived after having a bullet fragment removed from her skull.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — An Interlachen man was sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder with a firearm in a domestic violence shooting from December 2019, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

In the early morning hours on December 22, 2019, a deputy on patrol in the area of Stuart Avenue in Interlachen found a vehicle stopped in the road.

As the deputy approached, the vehicle drove away and he saw a woman on the side of the road.

The woman had a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a Gainesville hospital where a bullet fragment was removed from her skull, the sheriff's office said.

The woman survived her injuries. During the investigation, her parents told deputies the victim was in a relationship with Alexander David Gonzalez, 31, that involved violence for about a year.

Before the shooting, deputies said Gonzalez had eight previous felony convictions including aggravated assault, fleeing and alluding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.