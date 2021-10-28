Interlachen man who shot woman in the head sentenced to life in prison

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — An Interlachen man was sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder with a firearm in a domestic violence shooting from December 2019, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
In the early morning hours on December 22, 2019, a deputy on patrol in the area of Stuart Avenue in Interlachen found a vehicle stopped in the road.
As the deputy approached, the vehicle drove away and he saw a woman on the side of the road.
The woman had a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a Gainesville hospital where a bullet fragment was removed from her skull, the sheriff's office said.
The woman survived her injuries. During the investigation, her parents told deputies the victim was in a relationship with Alexander David Gonzalez, 31, that involved violence for about a year.
Before the shooting, deputies said Gonzalez had eight previous felony convictions including aggravated assault, fleeing and alluding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
"We are thrilled at the outcome of this case, especially as we close out domestic violence awareness month," Sheriff H.D. 'Gator' DeLoach said. "This situation was rapidly escalating to more violence and if the deputy hadn't driven up when he did, we may have been investigating a murder instead. We hope the victim is able to rebuild her life away from this monster who professed to love her and yet shot her in the head with a 9mm. He will be going where he belongs."