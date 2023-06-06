Records show St. Johns school bus aide had complaints since 2017 before arrest

In a letter sent to Dean Heaton after his first complaint, the district's director of transportation said he had "every confidence" Heaton would change his behavior.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Johns County School District school bus aide arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery of a victim under 18 had been disciplined by the district several times since 2017, letters from the district show.

Superintendent Tim Forson is recommending the district fire Dean Heaton, 67, after his arrest; the matter will be discussed at a June 13 board meeting. Heaton is accused of touching a disabled 15-year-old girl on 21 occasions.

The first letter addressed to Heaton, signed by Al Pantano, SJCSD director of transportation, says Heaton was disciplined for hugging and kissing a female school employee. The letter orders Heaton not to repeat this behavior and to exhibit professional conduct.

"You are a valued member of the Transportation Department and I have every confident that you can make all the improvements noted above," he wrote.

In May 2018, Heaton was suspended with pay and investigated for "allegations of inappropriate behavior towards students."

A letter of reprimand from Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Cathy Hutchins shows parents had alleged that Heaton was flirting with female students, making "personalized compliments" about female students' appearances and making physical contact with a female student.

"The parent and students indicted that they are 'uncomfortable,'" the letter reads.

Heaton was ordered to change his behavior, refraining from physical contact other than "high fives or fist bumps." He was also asked not to refer to students by "sweetheart," "beautiful," or other "cute nicknames."

In Dec. 2019, Heaton was removed from working at PVPV-Rawlings Elementary School in Ponte Vedra Beach because he called the police on the students on his bus, records show.

Pantano wrote in a letter of reprimand related to this incident that Heaton called the police after students were "rambunctious" on the bus after listening to holiday music, though they did not get up from their seats. He allegedly allowed deputies to enter the bus, causing distress to students and parents, who were waiting at a nearby bus stop.

He was ordered to additional training following the incident.

On the same day in 2019, Heaton was disciplined for striking another school bus in a garage and failing to properly clean his bus.