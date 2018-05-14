Court records show that the father who allegedly stabbed his son and daughter on the Westside had a domestic violence injunction filed against him by the son.

Carlos Rivera II had filed for the eviction of his son Carlos A. Rivera, 29, and daughter Kenia Rivera, 31, early last week. That eviction notice was levied against the younger Riveras because they failed to pay utilities, according to the court documents.

Additionally, the junior Rivera had filed a domestic violence injunction against the older Ramirez and the family was due in court on Monday to see if that injunction would go into effect. However, it appears they never made the court date because early Monday morning Rivera allegedly attacked both his children with a knife with Kenia's children were in the home.

Kenia is listed to be in fair condition, there is no update on the younger Carlos Rivera at this time.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office records show that nine calls for service have been listed at the home since the beginning of the year. These calls include incidences of burglary, assault, domestic calls, fraud, and juvenile complaints.

