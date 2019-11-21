Jail log records indicate that Brianna Williams, the mother of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams, has been moved from the hospital to the Duval County jail.

Prior to Thursday, her housing status on jail records said 'OTHR' which stands for 'other'. On Thursday morning, her housing status is listed as 'PDF" which stands for 'pretrial detention facility'.

Sources said police were on their way to arrest Williams in connection to the disappearance of her 5-year-old daughter when she ingested a substance of some kind. She's been in the hospital ever since.

Last week, a family member told First Coast News that Brianna Williams was out of her medically induced coma and was talking.

Earlier this month, human remains were discovered in Demopolis, Ala., near Williams' hometown of Linden. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said JSO believes the remains belong to Taylor but is awaiting a positive ID from an autopsy and DNA comparison.

An arrest warrant released last week revealed that Brianna Williams has allegedly gave "numerous false statements" to the police about her daughter's whereabouts that were later proven to be false.

Specifically, the report says she lied and said the child had been attending daycare at NAS Jacksonville. Records show the last day the girl attended the daycare there was April 29, 2019.

Williams also told investigators that Taylor had been at her mother's house in Tuscaloosa, Alabama throughout the month of October and that she'd picked the girl up on Halloween.

Brianna Williams' mother denied having the girl in October. Both maternal and paternal grandparents told investigators the last time they'd seen the girl was more than a year ago.

