The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying two people who reportedly stole a covered trailer in Jacksonville Beach.

Police say the two pictured, a man and woman, stole the trailer from 362 Almonaster St.

The man reportedly spoke to a clerk working at a convenience store next to the location the trailer was stolen from. The clerk told police the man said he was from the Baldwin-area and that he was out at Jacksonville Beach to pick up a trailer.

If you recognize the two, contact 904-247-6160 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.