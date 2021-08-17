Former St. Johns County Sheriff's Office finance director sentenced to 7 years in prison for theft

Former sheriff's office finance director Raye Brutnell was charged with embezzling more than $700,000 in November 2018.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The former finance director of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office began serving a seven year prison sentence Tuesday.

Raye Brutnell was arrested in November 2018 amid allegations that she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the sheriff's office and its employee benevolence fund. Under a deal reached in May, Brutnell pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft, one count of scheming to defraud financial institution and one count of criminal use of personal identification information.

In the deal, she agreed to serve a 7-year prison sentence and repay almost $860,000. The deal allowed for less prison time if she paid some restitution before Tuesday, but thus far has not made any payments. She is required to serve a minimum of three years.

Brutnell initially faced 163 charges, but prosecutors reduced that to 11 and agreed to drop 7 as part of the plea deal.