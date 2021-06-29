Man re-sentenced to life in prison after 2006 shooting death of 8-year-old DreShawna Davis

Rasheem Dubose was convicted and sentenced to death but the Florida Supreme Court overturned the sentence because it was not a unanimous decision by the jury.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rasheem Dubose will spend the rest of his life in prison, as part of a resentencing Tuesday stemming from his conviction of first-degree murder in the 2006 shooting death of DreShawna Davis.

"The home she was staying in, her grandmother's house, was shot 29 times and in the process, she died from her selfless injuries," DreShawna's mother Chinnetta Davis told the court.

She was overcome with emotion her attorney finished reading her impact statement. It's been 15 years since DreShawna's death.

"Today was a day of honor and a day of celebration," she told First Coast News.

It was July of 2006 when Davis was shot and killed inside her grandmother's home. In all, 29 bullets hit the home. Prosecutors said 22 of those came from the gun Dubose used.

DreShawna's uncle was the intended target. Davis' family calls her a hero saying she was found shielding two cousins.

"My definition of a hero is a person who sacrificed their life to save others and she will always be a hero to me," said Davis' grandmother Vonnie Johnson.

A jury previously convicted Dubose of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to death, but that was overturned because the jury's decision was not unanimous.

Davis's mother says she's forgiven him.