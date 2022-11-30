Five additional sex crimes filed against longtime school custodian at Duval County schools

"There are indications that the suspect has been engaged in this type of activity going back as far as the early 90s," said JSO during the initial news conference.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — More charges have been filed against a Duval County School Board custodian arrested earlier this month for several counts of rape of a child.

Wayne Williams, 62, worked for Duval County Public Schools for nearly 30 years. During that time, he's worked at roughly 10 different schools including elementary, middle and high schools.

The new filings add two additional counts of sexual battery, two new counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and one count of showing obscene materials to a minor. He previously had five counts of sexual battery and one kidnapping charge.

Police received the initial report in August on a possible capital sexual battery. Williams was identified as the suspect by police during a news conference.

While there is only one victim in this crime, police believe there may be other victims based on the length of Williams tenure with the schools.

"There are indications that the suspect has been engaged in this type of activity going back as far as the early 90s," said JSO during the initial news conference. "While this is still an ongoing investigation, we want the public to know that we still believe there are additional victims out there that have not come forward at this point in time those victims could be children or be adults based on their ages."

Parents of students at Ramona Boulevard Elementary were upset when they learned about his arrest.

First Coast News spoke with a mother asked to not go on camera to protect the identity of her child.

"It's very concerning that someone like that would be working around kids for the last 30 years." she said.

Sixty-two-year-old Wayne Williams was removed from Ramona Elementary without pay in September when the school learned of the allegations.

Williams was arrested Nov. 8 by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The school sent a letter to parents after JSO announced Williams' arrest.