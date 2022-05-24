Raines High School student fatally shot after graduation, school confirms

Police said a fatal shooting occured at 10 p.m. in Jacksonville Monday, 10 minutes away from the school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager named Rashaud Fields was shot and killed after Raines High School graduation Monday night, a nonprofit for the school's alumni confirmed.

The Raines National Alumni Association tweeted at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday: "In the midst of celebrating our students graduating, we are saddened to learn that one of ours lost his life on last night. We extend our prayers and condolences to his family. "

A follow-up tweet confirmed that this statement was about Fields, reading: "Our prayers and condolences to the family, friends and classmates of Viking Rashaud Fields, Class of 2022."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told reporters early Tuesday morning that a fatal shooting had occured at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night at the 10700 block of Pine Estates Road, where sources say Fields was killed.

JSO released little information about the victim, only telling reporters an "adult male" was shot and killed and the block the shooting occured.

Police said. victim had at "least one" gunshot wound.