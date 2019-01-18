HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- R. Kelly’s former manager, James Mason, turned himself in to Henry County authorities on charges of making terroristic threats and acts against the family of Joycelyn Savage, a woman reportedly held by the singer. The charges, dating back to May 2018, show that the Savage family has been “bullied” months before the controversial Lifetime series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ aired, the family’s attorney said.

"It's complete validation, we've been telling people from the beginning that they've received death threats," said Griggs. "The police are definitely investigating and that warrants are being issued for criminal conduct and its in their best interest at this time and to provide Ms. Savage to her parents immediately."

Mason turned himself in to police around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to Henry County Police. He posted $10,000 bond and was released.

James Mason, the former manager of singer R. Kelly, has turned himself in for allegedly making threats against the family of Joycelyn Savage.

Henry County Sheriff's Office

Mason's attorney, Adamma McKinnon, issued the following statement on his behalf:

"My biggest fears have come to past as I have been publicly humiliated in the face of the miscarriage of justice. I would like to apologize to my family, friends and colleagues that have been very supportive of me since the onset of these charges.

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

"Unfortunately, my accusers and their representatives have been successful at manipulating the media and now the judicial system. My team and I will present facts soon that will discredit any and all accusations that suggest that I have engaged in any acts of bullying, harassment, or aggravated acts against my accuser. To the contrary, We will show that I have been extremely instrumental in attempts to assist my accusers in their quest to re-establish a relationship with their adult daughter. I have confidence in my legal team that I will be exonerated of all pending charges. I am hopeful that despite these injustices, a healing process can begin amongst all parties at this time.

"I harbor no ill will against my accusers and I intend to continue my professional responsibilities managing the career of one of the most prolific song writers and musical geniuses of our time, the King of R&B, Mr. Robert Kelly."

This comes on the same day that R. Kelly reportedly split with Sony Music, multiple outlets reported Friday. R. Kelly has been working with Sony since the beginning of his career in the early 90s and signed with Sony's RCA Records in 2012.

RELATED: Attorney for Savage family requests meeting with their daughter without R. Kelly's interference

Joycelyn Savage’s father, Timothy Savage, told police that he received a call from Mason on May 23, 2018, in which Mason threatened to kill him after watching an interview with the Savage family on the BBC, according to the Henry County arrest warrant. In the interview, Timothy Savage said he believed his daughter was being kept against her will with R. Kelly in Chicago. During the interview, Savage called Mason and asked about his daughter, according to police.

Mason allegedly called Savage later and said, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family” during the call, also stating “I am going to f---ing kill you.” According to the warrant, Savage had the call on speaker phone and his youngest daughter heard the comments, along with another person listening on the line.

Provided

Savage told Henry County Police that he had been attempting to contact his daughter and that he hadn’t spoken to her in over two years. He said that he and his wife reported Joycelyn missing from her college in Dec. 2016. Savage told police that he believed that R. Kelly is running a sex cut and has several other women living with his daughter.

The officer ran Joycelyn’s name and found she was not listed as missing in the law enforcement database. Chicago Police told Henry County investigators that they interviewed Joycelyn in Sept. 2017 and she told police she was not being held against her will. Timothy Savage said he believed someone was standing there with Joycelen while she was being interviewed and that was why she said she was there on her own free will.

RELATED: Officials in Chicago 'in contact' with families of alleged R. Kelly victims, calls allegations 'deeply disturbing'

Since the six-part docuseries 'Surviving R. Kelly' aired at the beginning of this month, Griggs and the Savage family have kept the heat on R. Kelly and his team, demanding to see Joycelyn without any interference.

Mason is not the only member of R. Kelly's team accused of threatening the Savage family. The singer's manager, Don Russell, reportedly sent Timothy Savage a threatening text message hours before the series was set to premiere. During a police interview, Russell reportedly called Savage's phone and the officer heard the manager tell Savage it would be best for him and his family if the documentary didn't air.

RELATED: R. Kelly's manager accused of harassing, threatening alleged victim's family: Police report

“Let this be a message to R. Kelly’s staff that we won’t be bullied or threatened,” Griggs said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage family. Our goal has always been to bring Joycelyn Savage home safely and we will not be deterred.”

Last week, the singer's attorney, Steven Greenberg, was quoted by multiple media outlets that Joycelyn is "happy."

The Lifetime docuseries walks through R. Kelly's high-profile relationships with young women, some of whom met the singer when they were as young as 12. In 1998, sex tapes surfaced that appeared to show R. Kelly with underage girls. He was charged with 14 counts of child pornography but was acquitted on all charges in 2008.

RELATED: R. Kelly docuseries touches on years of accusations of being a child predator, abuser

TMZ has reported that Savage's family has been contacted and is speaking to investigators. Fulton County prosecutors have declined to comment on reports of an active investigation into R. Kelly while he lived at a home in Johns Creek.

RELATED: Fulton County DA: No comment on reported R. Kelly criminal investigation