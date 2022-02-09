Putnam tow truck driver arrested for exposing himself to woman during call, deputies say

Putnam County deputies are asking if anyone has had a similar encounter with this man to contact detectives.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after exposing himself to a woman while she was riding in his tow truck during a service call, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say there may be other victims.

John Williams, 50, was charged with indecent exposure. As a result, he was also arrested on violation of probation in Clay County.

Deputies say on Feb. 7 around 7:04 p.m.they received a call from the Interlachen area in reference to a complaint of indecent exposure.

A woman told the deputy that her car become inoperable while in the parking lot of the Race Track gas station located at 4011 Crill Avenue in Palatka and said she contacted Spartan Towing company.

When the driver arrived, later identified as Williams, she told deputies that she agreed to have her vehicle towed to her residence and ride in the tow truck with Williams to a different location.

The woman says as they were passing the area that runs behind Walmart, Williams removed his penis from his pants and began playing with it. She further stated that he did this until they arrived at her home.

She told police she recorded most of the interaction on her cell phone without the drivers' knowledge.

Williams was later arrested and terminated from Spartan towing, according to the arrest report.