A 14-year-old student at Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School in Putnam County was taken into custody Monday for reportedly making a school shooting threat at the school, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it, along with school officials, received an anonymous tip through the Fortify Florida app. This allowed youth resource deputies to take swift action and remove the student from the classroom immediately, deputies said.

“The person who reported this incident did the right thing by using the app," Sheriff H.D. "Gator" DeLoach said. "We do not know who provided the tip, but we want to extend our thanks and gratitude to that person. We want parents to know, we take each and every threat seriously and the safety of our children is our upmost concern.”

The student remains in custody at the sheriff's office.

There is no active threat to the students or school, deputies said.