A Putnam County man was shot dead in his doorway early Sunday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they found Barrington Scott Carey, 48, dead inside his home on State Road 20 in Hawthorne after being dispatched to a person shot around 3 a.m.

A witness told deputies there was a knock at the door to the residence and Caret walked to the front and opened the door. The witness said she heard two shots, ran to the door and saw Carey on the ground. Deputies say Carey died at the scene.

Although a person is not in custody, detectives believe this is an isolated incident.

Deputies say there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477. Calls can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Photo: Barrington Scott Carey, 48.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office