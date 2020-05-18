Putnam County man arrested for murder after choking another man to death

Putnam deputies say emergency rescue crews were dispatched as a precaution and soon thereafter, they received reports of CPR being performed at the house.

A Lake Butler man has been arrested after Putnam County Sheriff deputies say he choked a man to death last Thursday.

Michael Bradley Danlovich, 63, of Lake Butler has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and was booked into the Union County Jail.

Deputies initially responded to a disturbance call for service on S.W. 65th Lane. The report was an altercation between husband, wife and a third party also involved restraining the husband.

Putnam deputies say emergency rescue crews were immediately dispatched as a precaution and soon thereafter, they received reports of CPR being performed at the house due to the male no longer breathing.

Deputies arrived and immediately took over CPR performed emergency lifesaving procedures. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the home.

The victim, Kenneth Paulk, 54, and his wife were in Union County for a visit with family.

The investigation revealed that the Danlovich grabbed Paulk around the neck in a “chokehold” style until the victim was no longer breathing.