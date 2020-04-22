Putnam County deputies are looking for a sex offender Wednesday after he cut off his ankle monitor and placed it in a Polar Pop cup.

Deputies said the ankle monitor worn by Eugene Slevin, 24, was found in the area of State Road 20 in Hawthorne.

Slevin was placed on the ankle monitor as part of his conditional release on bond for burglary and failure to register as a sex offender earlier this year, according to deputies.

He frequents the west Putnam area including Hawthorne and Interlachen, deputies said. He also frequently travels to Marion and Alachua counties.

Anyone with information on Slevin's location is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477. Tips can be made anonymously and you can be eligible for a reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office