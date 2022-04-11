Putnam County SWAT team takes suspect into custody after standoff

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Crisis Intervention Teams responded to the scene of an investigation on South County Road 315 in Interlachen.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A suspect was taken into custody Monday morning after a SWAT standoff in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Crisis Intervention Teams responded to the scene of an investigation on South County Road 315 in Interlachen, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Monday morning. Deputies were called to the area after an "armed disturbance" and were working to take a suspect into custody, the post states.

Police said the incident was contained to the address, but people were urged to avoid the area if possible due to a heavy law enforcement presence.