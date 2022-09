Deputies say people in a white truck committed a bulk theft of gasoline from the Race Way in East Palatka.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual who may have stolen a large amount of gasoline from the Race Way in East Palatka.

On Sept. 3, deputies say the people in the white truck shown below committed a bulk theft of gasoline.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app.