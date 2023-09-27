Putnam County man indicted for first-degree murder, arson

Matthew Temael, 22, is accused of stabbing Louis Stackhouse in his Hawthorne home on March 5, 2023, before setting the house on fire.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old Putnam County man was indicted for the murder and arson of a Hawthorne man and his home, according to the Florida State Attorney's Office.

The Putnam County Grand Jury heard the case of Matthew Temael, 22, Wednesday.

Temael is accused of stabbing Louis Stackhouse in his Hawthorne home on March 5, 2023, before setting the house on fire.

Matthew Temael is charged with first-degree murder and the arson of a dwelling, the State Attorney's Office said.

Deputies responded to a home on Cottonwood Drive in Hawthorne on March 5 in reference to a fire.

When crews arrived, they found Stackhouse's body inside. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide after an autopsy.

Neighbors told deputies Stackhouse's car was missing from the garage. A few days later, it was seen in Tampa. Authorities said when they attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle, the driver took off.

After a short chase, authorities were able to stop the car and identified Temael as the driver. Him and an unidentified woman who was also in the car were arrested and taken to Putnam County Jail.

Tamael has been in jail since April on burglary and vehicle theft charges and was notified about additional murder and arson charges earlier this month. He has no bond. The woman arrested at the scene is not charged in Stackhouse's murder.

Deloach said Stackhouse was a reported sex offender but Temael was not a victim of his.