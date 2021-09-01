x
Putnam County man arrested for allegedly trying to lure 14-year-old for sex

Raymond Whitmore was booked into the Putnam County Jail. He's accused of using a two-way device to commit a felony and traveling to meet a child for sexual activity.
Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly tried to have sex with a 14-year-old child.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives learned Raymond Whitmore was attempting lure the child for sex through social media. 

When Whitmore showed up at the location he believed he would meet the child, the sheriff's office arrested. 

Whitmore was booked into the Putnam County Jail with using a two-way device to commit a felony and traveling to meet a child for sexual activity.

