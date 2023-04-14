Putnam County elementary school teacher, youth pastor arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

Edwards Wilds, a teacher at Middleton Burney Elementary in Crescent City, is accused of possessing child pornography. He is also a youth pastor.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A sixth-grade teacher in Putnam County was arrested Friday after investigators said they found more than 54,000 images including child pornography on his electronics. Edward Wilds, a youth pastor who teaches at Middleton Burney Elementary has taught at the school for 11 years.

Investigators were alerted to Wilds in March after a report of suspicious activity on social media sites, Putnam County Sheriff H.D. "Gator" Deloach said during a news conference Friday. Officials did not say which social media sites.

Rick Surrency, superintendent of Putnam County schools, said the sheriff's office immediately alerted the district in March about the investigation into Wilds. The teacher was removed from the classroom at that time, Surrency said.

Deloach said his office has not discovered any evidence that suggests Wilds obtained or shared pornographic material with any children at the school, but said investigators say he shared lewd photos of himself and boys believed to ages 14 to 16. Deloach said investigators are sifting through the evidence.