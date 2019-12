PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a domestic violence shooting.

Alexander Gonzales, 29, is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Gonzales' victim will survive.

If you have any information on Gonzales' whereabouts, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.