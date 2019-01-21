The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a suspected car thief Monday night after he was believed to have been hiding in the Palatka area.

Jerry Atteberry, 23, of Lawtey, Florida was arrested just after 10 p.m. after he was spotted by a citizen who then called police.

Atteberry was recently released from the Bradford County Jail on drug charges.

Before his arrest, Atteberry was on the run after PCSO said they discovered a stolen vehicle in the area of Heidt Road and Grassy Lane.

A second suspect in the alleged carjacking was arrested earlier, deputies said.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office