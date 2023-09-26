Putnam County corrections lieutenant arrested for DUI in St. Johns County

Corrections Lieutenant Karly Yoder, 33, was driving when she was pulled over by an officer with the St. Augustine Police Department.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County corrections lieutenant is on administrative leave after being arrested on a DUI charge in St. Johns County Saturday night, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the incident is currently under investigation and Yoder is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Yoder has been with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office since 2014.

"The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has zero tolerance when dealing with impaired drivers," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

"We uphold our deputies to a higher standard as we have seen first-hand the dangers of an impaired driver behind the wheel of a vehicle."