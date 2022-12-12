Police: Putnam County woman arrested for punching disabled man in her care repeatedly

Detectives found footage of the woman shoving the male and striking him in the face, both with an open hand and a closed first, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested on charges of abuse of a disabled adult, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were called to the Palm Coast Community Center after a "concerned citizen" told police about a woman who had possibly physically abused a disabled man there.

Surveillance footage was given to FSCO, which showed a woman shoving a disabled man and striking him in the face several times, both with an open fist and an open hand, police said.

Police were able to use "advanced technology" identify a female suspect from the surveillance footage. They arrested Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, an employee of East Coast Habilitation Options for the crime.

She was fired after the incident was reported to the company.

Payne has posted bond and was later released.