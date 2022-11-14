Putnam County 17-year-old convicted of 2019 double shooting

The teenager was 15 when he shot two male victims in what the State Attorney's Office says was a premeditated robbery.

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka teenager was found guilty of shooting two other teenagers in 2019 during a robbery. He was 15 years old at the time.

Timothy Scott, now 17, was found guilty of two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm while armed with a firearm.

According to the State Attorney's Office, two male victims, 17 and 18 years old, were found shot inside a vehicle off of Skeet Club Road in Palatka. Scott had run from the scene already.

One of the victims fell into a coma after the shooting, but when he woke up, he was able to tell police Scott's identity.

“The defendant shot two individuals during a pre-planned robbery. Fortunately, both men survived,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of this case. “What is even more disturbing is that the defendant was only 15 years of age at the time. The defendant is a part of an emerging trend of young gun violence and the State Attorney’s Office will seek a lengthy prison sentence to hold him accountable and protect the folks who live in the communities he chose to terrorize.”