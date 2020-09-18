Puppy valued at $2,500 stolen from Jacksonville pet store, woman seen on video shoving it in purse

Store Owner Marsha Kello says the popular pet had just been placed out front for sale. She is offering a $300 reward for anyone who finds the Aussie poo puppy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10 week old puppy, valued around $2,500, was stolen from a Westside pet store over the weekend.

In surveillance video, you can see two women, one in a pink shirt and the other in orange, playing with puppies inside the "Puppies Galore and More" shop on Blanding Boulevard.

Owner Marsha Kello says that's not unusual.

"Just like they were shopping for a puppy. Like a lot of people do," Kello explained.

But, Kello says there was something odd about the situation.

"Both had large purses. One had a backpack."

In the video, recorded on September 12, you can see the woman in the orange shirt walk around the store and come back to one particular puppy pen.

"I went and looked at the security surveillance and they had stolen the puppy," Kello said.

You can clearly see the woman put the small puppy, called an "Aussie Poo," in her purse.

"A miniature Australian shepherd mixed with a poodle. It is very small. Probably one and a half pounds."

Kello says the popular pet had just been placed out front for sale. She said he was in the back of the store, because he had special needs, and needed more attention.

"He was kind of on a special diet to make sure he didn't have anymore problems."

That's Kello's main concern right now, that the puppy is at a home, not getting the proper care he needs.

Kello filed a police report. She is offering a $300 reward for anyone who helps bring the puppy back to the store.