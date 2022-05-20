Protestors call for arrest after Black woman attacked at gas station, claim it was a hate crime

Activists are asking for JSO to recognize this as a hate crime and to identify the man in the video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Activist groups want to see an arrest made after an incident where a woman was attacked while at a gas station on University Boulevard.

The altercation was discussed during a press conference Friday afternoon, the group pointed to a viral video circulated online as proof that this was a hate crime. They want to see more done to identify the white man in the video.

The incident happened at a BP located at 3551 University Boulevard on Monday. In this video, you can see an older white man continually punching 23 Rayme McCoy, who spoke with First Coast News following the incident.

According to McCoy, the man was yelling racial slurs to another person while she was trying to pay for gas. She says the man came up behind her, she then asked him to back up, and the man started hitting her.

JSO did respond to the incident, at this time no arrests have been made

Activists with Dignity power and the Northside Coalition are asking for JSO to recognize this as a hate crime, identify the man in the video and make an arrest.

“Let’s be real clear about this, the same connection between Buffalo, New York happened right here in Jacksonville Florida. This is a stunning example of a hate crime," Ben Fraizer, founder of the Northside coalition, said.