Prosecutors seeking death penalty after Nassau County man reportedly shot family, then called 911

When deputies searched the home, they found three people inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a Nassau County man who allegedly killed his wife, son and daughter inside their family home, according to court records.

On Dec. 1, around 7:15 a.m., Nassau deputies responded to a home on Deer Run Road after they received a 911 call from a man who told deputies he had just committed a crime.

Upon arrival, officials found a man, later identified as William Broyles, laying in the driveway waiting for them.

Broyles later admitted to them that he shot each of his family members multiple times to make sure they did not suffer, according to law enforcement.

On Jan. 14, a grand jury found probable cause to charge William Conway Broyles, 57, with three counts of murder in the first degree, court records show.

On Jan. 26, prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Broyles.

Broyles allegedly shot his wife, Candice Lynn Broyles, 57, his daughter, Cara Lynn Broyles, 27, and his son, Aaron Christopher Broyles, 28.

Sheriff Bill Leeper described the incident as being very unexpected.