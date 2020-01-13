The case against a former Navy Captain accused of lying to federal investigators reaches a key milestone Monday, when prosecutors are expected to rest their case.



All last week, government lawyers attempted to show that John Nettleton obstructed justice and hindered the investigation into the death of Christopher Tur, a civilian worker on Guantanamo Naval Base in 2015.

At the time, Nettleton was base commander and was having an extramarital affair with Tur’s wife.

Nettleton was relieved of command after investigators found Tur’s blood inside his home and learned the two had a violent confrontation shortly before Tur went missing.

Last week’s dramatic testimony included Nettleton’s daughter who was just 15 when she witnessed the bloody fistfight, and Tur’s wife, who testified about their affair.

It is not yet clear if Nettleton will take the stand in his own defense.

First Coast News is in the courtroom and will bring you the latest.

