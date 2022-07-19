Arguments heard to reconsider pretrial release for Jacksonville pastor facing sexual battery charges

Paul Dyal is one of three pastors accused in a sexual abuse scandal within the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Circuit Judge Tatiana Salvador heard arguments Tuesday about whether to reconsider pretrial release for Paul Dyal.

Dyal is one of three pastors accused in a sexual abuse scandal within the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church on Old Kings Road.

In February, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office raided the church during worship services after a long-term investigation into claims of sexual abuse against minors.

Salvador said the defense raised “some new facts” that should be considered in the case, and plans to schedule a hearing to reconsider Dyal's pretrial release.

The hearing will include arguments about whether conditions in the jail are detrimental to his health.

Those conditions are detailed in a motion to reconsider pretrial release, and include the fact that he has requested certain heart medications and a wheelchair, which the jail has not provided.

Dyal’s attorney also argued that a lawyer for one of his accusers sent a financial demand letter to Dyal in 2019, which he said showed a “financial motive to fabricate these accusations.”