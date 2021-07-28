Pretrial hearing held Wednesday for former Clay County Sheriff accused in sex scandal investigation

Darryl Daniels was arrested in August 2020 and charged with three counts of lying to law enforcement and one count of evidence tampering.

Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels will appear in court for a pretrial hearing in St. Johns County Wednesday afternoon.

Daniels was arrested and charged in August 2020 following a long-running sex scandal investigation and charged with three counts of lying to law enforcement and one count of evidence tampering.

An amended Information filed Dec. 9 alleges Daniels lied about an ongoing affair, lied about searching secured databases for personal use, and lied about his county-issued phone.

Daniels pleaded not guilty when the original charges were filed.

FDLE opened an investigation into Daniels at the request of the State Attorney following the May 2019 arrest of his sheriff's mistress, Cierra Smith, based on his allegations of stalking. Daniels admitted to having an affair with Smith, his subordinate, for several years, a relationship that began when Daniels was the director of the Duval County Jail and Smith was a correctional officer. However, when he had her arrested, he told the officers the relationship was over.