The Demopolis Police Department said they will be meeting with other agencies on Tuesday morning in Alabama to continue the search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

The agency tells First Coast News that there may be a press conference held, but they are unsure what time that would be.

The Marengo County Sheriff's Office in Alabama initially confirmed there would be a news conference at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. EST) regarding missing Williams but referred to Demopolis Police Department (DPD) for more information.

DPD initially told First Coast News they didn't have any information regarding the conference. The Police Chief later said they were planning to meet at the SportsPlex in Demopolis and would perhaps follow up with a press conference.

Taylor Williams was reported missing by her mother last Wednesday around 7:20 a.m.

Upon investigating, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an Amber Alert for her. Since then, the search for the girl has expanded to Demopolis, Alabama – about two hours outside of Montgomery -- where Brianna Williams is from and where much of her family still lives.

The search now involves multiple agencies, including the FBI, FDLE, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), as well as the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office and the Demopolis Police Department.