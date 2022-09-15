President of Callahan Sports Association charged with organized fraud, stealing over $10,000

The Callahan Sports Association says the current board initiated an internal audit of the Callahan Sports Association’s finances after noticing discrepancies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The President of Callahan Sports Association has been charged with organized fraud after being accused of stealing over $10,000 from the organization.

Bennie Alvin Clements Jr. was charged with organized fraud over $20,000 and theft over $10,000, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The Callahan Sports Association says members of the current board initiated an internal audit of the Callahan Sports Association’s financial records after noticing several discrepancies in the amount of available funds.

When all association funds could not be accounted for, a report was filed with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the association says Clements, Jr. was arrested by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on several charges pertaining to association funds.

It says the total amount of money which is believed to be missing has not been determined at this point.

"Our investigation is ongoing and will continue until we are able to account for all funds belonging to the Association," said The Callahan Sports Association in a statement. "The Association will continue to fully cooperate with all law enforcement agencies involved in this matter to ensure that justice is obtained. We also remain firmly committed to the Association’s mission of fostering the healthy growth and development of our youth through sports activities."