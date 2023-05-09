Prayer vigil held in Jacksonville Beach for Dollar General shooting victims

Organizers say they felt it was important to offer a space to create peace and unity after the tragedy.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of community members attended a prayer vigil Tuesday afternoon in Jacksonville Beach to honor the lives of the three people shot and killed in a racist mass shooting last month in northwest Jacksonville.

Angela Carr, A.J. Laguerre and Jerrald Gallion were murdered at a Dollar General by a self-proclaimed racist from Clay County.

That trauma is still fresh.

“It’s an area of concern for all of us because if one person is not safe, no one is safe," Helen Jackson, Senior Pastor St. Andrew AME Church said.

Church leaders say what happens in one part of Jacksonville impacts the whole of Duval County and they felt it important to offer a space to create peace and unity.

Dr. Christine Cauffield, a local expert on trauma recovery and grief, says Research shows the prevalence of post traumatic stress after a community disaster can be as high as 75 percent.

Dr. Cauffield suggests counseling, keeping a journal, exercising, or attending community events for those struggling manage their grief.

“We need to encourage you to please seek help and support. In fact, it’s very healthy to reach out for support when you are struggling with these kinds of very normal reactions to a very abnormal event," Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems, said.

Northwest Behavioral Health, one of the organizations Dr. Cauffield works with, serves the community where that mass shooting took place and has been offering 24/7 trauma support.

“Those symptoms are real, and they’re normal reactions to such a horrific tragedy and so it’s very important if you are experience symptoms, depression, anxiety, we need to encourage you, to please seek help," Dr. Cauffield said.

Pastor Helen Jackson, an vigil organizer, says the path to healing is sharing grief and dismantling hate.

"Not only is the goal to have unity among all people all races, generational as well as geographical, it's also to have peace," Pastor Jackson said.