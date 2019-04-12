COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle carrying a trove of edible items laced with illegal drugs to the Tampa Bay area was stopped by Columbia County deputies Tuesday morning, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle was traveling on Interstate-75 when it was stopped for a traffic violation at 10:20 a.m. During the stop, the sheriff's office said deputies suspected the vehicle contained illegal drugs and conducted an investigation.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found 26.6 pounds of marijuana edibles, three pounds of mushrooms, a SKS assault rifle and cash. The driver told deputies the items were to be sold at a Tampa Bay music festival.

The driver, Christopher Clark, 24, was arrested and charged with trafficking over 25 pounds of marijuana and carrying a concealed firearm. The passengers inside the vehicle, David Harris, 23, and Jessenia Milano Rodriguez, 25, were arrested and charged with carrying concealed firearms, according to the sheriff's office.

“This is a significant seizure of illicit drugs and highlights the tremendous work being done by the deputies to protect our community.” Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “These drugs were packaged in a manner that would attract children to them; Keeping drugs off our streets is important, but our kids safety is our utmost priority.”