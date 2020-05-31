Possible suspect in custody after shooting in East Arlington area

Police have a possible suspect in custody Sunday after a shooting in the East Arlington area left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the 11000 block of Whistlewood Court after reports that a person was shot, police said.
At the scene, officers found a victim with life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
Police also located a possible suspect and multiple witnesses to the shooting at the scene. There are no outstanding suspects at this time, according to police.
JSO's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.