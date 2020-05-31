Possible suspect in custody after shooting in East Arlington area

Around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the 11000 block of Whistlewood Court after reports that a person was shot, police said.

Police have a possible suspect in custody Sunday after a shooting in the East Arlington area left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the 11000 block of Whistlewood Court after reports that a person was shot, police said.

At the scene, officers found a victim with life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Police also located a possible suspect and multiple witnesses to the shooting at the scene. There are no outstanding suspects at this time, according to police.