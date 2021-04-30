Possible kidnapping investigation underway in Jacksonville

Witnesses told police two men with a baseball bat struck the victim several times, then forced him into a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find several men involved in a possible kidnapping Friday morning with a potentially endangered victim.

JSO said officers were called to the 1000 block of US 301 South around 9:30 a.m. When they got there, witnesses told police the man pictured below as "potential victim" was approached near the Red Roof Inn by two men armed with a bat.

The suspects (one pictured below, according to JSO) were said to have struck the victim multiple times and then pulled him into a dark colored Chevrolet Equinox that drove away north on US 301.

Police are now looking for anyone with information relating to the incident and are trying to identify the victim to ensure his safety, JSO said in a news release. Investigators are also searching for the potential suspects and the vehicle pictured below.