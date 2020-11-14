Discount Tire employee dead, one person in custody after Concord SWAT operation

SWAT officers were called to a reported hostage situation at Discount Tire in Concord Saturday. Hours later, the suspect was taken into custody.

CONCORD, N.C. — One person has died and one person is in custody after a SWAT situation at a Concord tire shop, according to the Concord Police Department. The victim died from a gunshot wound.

Saturday, SWAT agents were called to the scene of a possible hostage situation at a Discount Tire shop in Concord, North Carolina, located at 575 Dickens Place.

Concord Police said one person entered the Discount Tire, then gunshots were heard. Multiple employees were able to exit the business, police said. Around 2:15 p.m., Concord Police confirmed they had made contact with the possible shooter inside the business.

As of 3:10 p.m., negotiators were still communicating with the individual inside the Discount Tire. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SWAT team was called in for assistance.

At 3:38 p.m., Concord Police confirmed that one individual was taken into custody, but the individual has not yet been identified. It's not yet known what charges the individual is facing.

Concord Police said the suspect had barricaded himself inside the business, and when he got out, officers found the deceased individual, a Discount Tire employee. The victim has not yet been identified.

Concord Police have apprehended a suspect in a hostage situation at Discount Tire on Cooperfield Blvd. we are waiting for police to give us more information. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/1R5HDTon4R — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) November 14, 2020

The incident is still being investigated at this time, and Concord Police is expected to release more information as the investigation develops.