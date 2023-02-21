Columbia County man charged for possession of child sexual abuse materials

James Foerster, 59, was arrested after detectives found images involving children being sexually abused in his possession.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday for possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Detectives say they began the investigation in late January after receiving a cyber-tip involving Foerster. Since that time, probable cause for a search warrant of Foerster’s residence was developed.

During the search, detectives say they confirmed Foerster currently possessed child sexual abuse material on electronic devices belonging to him.

Foerster ultimately provided a confession to detectives, says CCSO.

“People who victimize children are among the worst in our society,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “We will do everything possible to hold them accountable and ensure they are brought to justice.”

Other items were seized during the search and will be forensically examined. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending those results.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no further information is being released at this time, deputies say.