Teen accused in antisemitic attack in trouble yet again, state says

Prosecutors say the 18-year-old Noah Amato violated the terms of his release -- twice -- and should have his bond revoked. Amato is due back in court Friday.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A Ponte Vedra teenager accused in an antisemitic attack last October, is in trouble for the second time since his release in May, according to prosecutors.

The State Attorney’s Office filed an amended motion to revoke Noah Amato’s bond Thursday morning, citing a traffic stop last on July 17, in which law enforcement found marijuana in his car. Amato was previously cited after a May 20 motorcycle accident for driving without a motorcycle license.

Both incidents violate the terms of his May 16 release, prosecutors say.

“Due to the defendant's continued illegal activity while out on bond, the State urges the court to revoke the defendant’s bond in this matter,” the motion says.

Amato, 18, is charged with attacking a group of Jewish teens dressed in religious garb after calling them an antisemitic slur. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

The incident happened last October, and Amato wasn’t arrested until May 16. Four days after bonding out, Amato was ticketed in the motorcycle crash.

Prosecutors filed their first motion for bond revocation on July 13. Four days after that, on July 17, he was pulled over for an expired tag, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found a marijuana grinder and less than 20 grams of pot.

According to Amato's October 2022 arrest report, Amato called a teenager dressed for the Jewish holiday, Sukkot, a “Jewish f*****” then pulled out a gun, which he used to strike the victim’s face, discharging the weapon, causing burns to the victim’s face.

The teen’s uncle, Rabbi Nochum Kurinsky, director at Chabad Beaches, disputes that account. He says his nephew, along with his two sons and a friend, were walking along Solana Road near A1A when two teens on bikes rode past, one yelling the slur.

“He yelled out something antisemitic and without hesitation was going to shoot somebody in the face, right in Ponte Vedra,” said Kurinsky.

Kurinsky believes Amato fired the gun deliberately, not accidentally, and says the bullet grazed his nephew’s face. He and the victim’s family want the incident charged as a hate crime.

“I would like to see charges and I would like to see the maximum charges,” Kurinsky told First Coast News earlier this month.

The State Attorney’s Office has previously said there are no hate crime charges pending. In an earlier statement, Amato’s attorney Tim Pribisco said, “Noah is not charged with a hate crime, and we are focused on reviewing the state’s discovery and preparing Noah’s defense against the current charges.”

In response to the state’s first motion to revoke bond, Pribisco argued the state knew about Amato’s May 20 motorcycle ticket, but didn’t initially push for a bond revocation, and in fact seemed satisfied with the fact that he had a “motorcycle training card.”

Citing “significant delay," Pribisco noted the state didn’t move to revoke bond until July 10.

Pribisco has not yet responded to the second bond revocation request.

First Coast News reached out for comment, but Pribisco was in depositions Thursday and was not immediately available.

The State Attorney’s Office declined to comment.