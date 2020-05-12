Polk deputies: 2 at large, 2 arrested after stealing thousands from Walmart; part of multi-million dollar theft ring

The two at large are 36-year-old Jacorri Bentez Holland and 30-year-old Michelle Maki Walker from Columbus, Georgia.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are at large and two others were arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar theft ring, the Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

A fifth suspect in the case died of natural causes, deputies say.

Deputies say they started investigating an organized group of suspects who were defrauding Walmart by buying large, expensive televisions with cash, then replacing them with salvaged TVs before returning them for cash. In turn, they would sell the newer, stolen televisions, deputies say.

In their latest news release, deputies arrested 26-year-old Jorge Robert Ortiz from Lilburn, Georgia and 39-year-old Chanthan Scott Khouleanghak from Duluth, Georgia. They face several felony charges, including but not limited to using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, racketeering violation and obtaining less than $50,000 property by fraud.

The two at large are 36-year-old Jacorri Bentez Holland and 30-year-old Michelle Maki Walker from Columbus, Georgia. They are wanted for several felony charges, including but not limited to obtain property by fraud, racketeering violation, cheating or gross fraud and criminal conspiracy to violate the racketeering act.

The suspect who died 48-year-old Eric Eugene Grigsby from College Park, Georgia. He had a criminal history, which contained charges of theft, trespassing, drug charges, aggravated assault, stalking and battery.

Since August 2019, they were able to find the suspects operated in at least 13 different states within a seven-month time span. In Florida, 39 different counties were affected, including many First Coast counties like Broward, Clay, Duval, Putnam and St. Johns County.

Between Aug. 15 2019 and March 24, 2020, about 600 fraudulent transactions were made, worth $300,000. Walmart also lost $174,52.45 in Florida.