JSO officers violated policy in Louis Nix III death investigation, according to report

The report found that officers failed to request the dive team to search the pond despite evidence suggesting a vehicle may have gone into a pond.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office violated policy in regard to the investigation into the death of football star Louis Nix III, according to a recently released Internal Affairs report.

Nix died earlier this year when his vehicle crashed into a retention pond. The death was ruled a drowning according to a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office. The autopsy report also claims that alcohol and traces of drugs were found in his body.

On August 19, a formal Internal Affairs investigative summation was sent through the four officers' chain of command for staff review and/or disciplinary action.

Director Burgos concluded the review process of the investigation and reported that he agreed with several charges against the officers.

The charges of failure to conform to work standard and violation of body worn camera policy against Officer Moore were found to be 'sustained'

Failure to take supervisory action and violation of body work camera policy were also found to be 'sustained' against Officer Doan

Officer Cavender was also found to be at fault for the charge of violation of body worn camera policy

Sergeant Taylor's allegations of failure to take supervisory action and violation of body work camera policy were also sustained

None of the officers involved were found to have been at fault for 'departure of truth'.

Internal Affairs found that officers failed to request the dive team to come search the pond despite some evidence suggesting that a vehicle may have gone into the retention pond, including nearby tire tracks, according to the report.

A 911 caller also reported seeing headlights go into the pond, but still, JSO dive team was not asked to respond.

The report indicates that neither Taylor nor Doan ever activated their Body Worn Cameras while on a call for service that involved police activity. Additionally, Moore and Cavander only activated their Body Won Camera for a "small portion of the time during which police activity was being conducted."

The 29-year-old was reported missing Wednesday, Feb. 24, when officers responded to the area of 1700 West 42nd Street.

The Sheriff's Office issued an advisory saying it was attempting to locate Nix to ascertain his safety.

Three days later, officers pulled a car from a retention pond near Nix’s apartment on Broxton Bay Drive. His mother later confirmed to First Coast News that Nix had been found dead. Two days later, JSO also confirmed that he was dead.

The Medical Examiner's toxicology report says that Nix had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .192 at the time of the autopsy.