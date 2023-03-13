Police: Man in serious condition after shooting on Jacksonville's Eastside

Police say the shooting happened on Jessie and Washington Streets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting on the Eastside Monday.

Around 3:45 p.m., JSO says officers responded to the 500 blocks of Phelps Street in reference to a man who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Police say that two people may have been involved in some sort of altercation prior to the shooting. It's believed they knew each other and the incident is isolated.