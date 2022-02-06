Police: Woman in critical condition after shooting at apartment complex on Jacksonville's Northside

JSO says all people inside the apartment are being questioned and are being cooperative at this time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is in life-threatening condition Thursday after a shooting at an apartment complex on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they responded to the Water's Edge apartment complex at 900 Broward Road around 7:26 p.m. in response to a person shot. When they arrived, they say they found multiple people inside an apartment and a woman who had been shot.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police say.

Police say two small children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. They were not injured. Police cannot say at this time if the children were those of the woman shot, however, police were able to confirm the woman lives in the apartment.

JSO says there has not been anyone identified as a suspect.