Police: Elderly woman drowns in retention pond on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly woman has died after falling into a retention pond Saturday night and drowning, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened in the 8700 block of Noroad Drive around 4:30 p.m.

According to JSO, officers initially responded to a call regarding a missing person. When they arrived in the area, they began a search for the woman.

The woman was found dead in a nearby retention pond, police say.

JSO says that they believe the woman slipped and fell into the pond and was unable to get herself out before drowning.

The identity of the woman was not released.

Police said the woman lived alone, and foul play is not suspected.