Police will be out Halloween night enforcing rules for sexual predators, JSO says

Authorities say Halloween creates an enticing opportunity for sexual offenders and sexual predators because of the number of kids out at night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be out monitoring sexual offenders on Halloween night to ensure the safety of all children.

In Jacksonville, there are more than 2,400 registered sexual offenders and sexual predators who live in almost every neighborhood, according to JSO.

The following is a list of laws that sexual offenders and sexual predators in Duval County must abide by:

It is unlawful for any sexual offender or sexual predator to participate in any Halloween party or event if the event targets non-familial children

Any person designated a sexual offender or sexual predator shall avoid all Halloween related contact with children

From 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., on Oct. 31st a sign must be posted at any sexual offender’s or sexual predator’s residence, stating, "No candy or treats here"

All outside residential lighting must be off during the evening hours after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31

No Halloween decorations can be visible from the exterior of any sexual offender's or sexual predator's residence

JSO's Offender Tracking Unit will be watching sexual offenders and sexual predators on Halloween evening to ensure that they are following the established laws.

Parents who are taking their children trick-or-treating are encouraged to check for sexual offenders and sexual predators in the area and be aware.

You can search by address for sexual offenders and sexual predators here.