MOBILE, Ala. — Investigation has led police to determine the weapon used in the fatal shooting of a Clay County-born Mobile Police officer was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Police say Sean Tuder was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Alabama, Sunday.

During a press conference in Mobile, Ala. on Tuesday, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Tuder was working undercover when he got a tip about the suspect Marco Perez on Sunday. When Tuder responded to the scene, he didn't have any backup, Battiste said.

Battiste said Perez got into a scuffle with Tuder in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Leroy Stevens Road on Sunday. During the scuffle, Perez pulled out a weapon and fired multiple times, striking and killing Tuder.

According to NBC affiliate WPMI, officer Sean Tuder died at the complex on Leroy Stevens Road. A suspect, 19-year-old Marco Perez, is in custody and will face a capital murder charge.

Tuder graduated from Fleming Island High School and still has family in Jacksonville, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He died while trying to serve an arrest warrant, deputies said.

