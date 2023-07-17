Police want to identify person believed to be involved in Jacksonville car burglaries

Police say the individual broke into several vehicles and stole a victim’s purse and other belongings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person who is believed to be involved in several vehicle burglaries in the Argyle Forest area.

Police say they initially responded to an auto burglary in the area of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Longford Drive. They did not give a date. Thats when police say the individual pictured below broke into several vehicles in the neighborhood and stole a victim’s purse and other belongings.

Efforts to identify the individual have been unsuccessful, and JSO is are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone having information on the identity of this suspect are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.