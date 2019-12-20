JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has released much clearer video of an assault that happened near the pier Saturday night. Police are hoping people who recognize the four males will come forward. Two are suspects and two are wanted for questioning.

A victim said she was attacked after stepping outside a bar to look for a friend. She said someone punched her in the face at least five times, breaking her nose, giving her a black eye and cutting her face with his fist. Her pants were pulled down during the assault.

Police released surveillance video soon after, but it was dark and blurry, making it difficult to make out any features on the suspects. The video released Friday is considerably sharper.

Police said none of the individuals have been identified and asked for the public’s help.

Anyone with information should call the department at 904-270-1661 or go to its tip line website.

Police say the two men on the left are suspected in a sexual assault on Jacksonville Beach. The two men are the right are wanted for questioning.

Jacksonville Beach Police