The vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder that happened in New Town last week was found, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Police say they were looking for a dark-colored Ford Fusion after a man died in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds on Friday, Jan. 31. He was found near the 800 block of Acorn Street.

The pictured vehicle is believed to have been used during a murder in the New Town area Jan. 31.

JSO

Shortly after his death, JSO announced that they believe the vehicle was used during the crime.

Though the vehicle was found, police did not announce any suspect or information.

